Jackson food truck owner gives food away to cancer patients in honor of wife, mom

JACKSON, Mich. — Food trucks aren't typically very big but are full of so many delicious ingredients. For Dexter Evans and his food truck K&D Southern Fixin's, his truck is full of soul food and a story that will feed your soul.

“I always enjoyed cooking," Evans said.

Evans and his wife Kara dreamed of serving food in a truck.

“We always enjoy cooking together," Evans said. "We always talked about opening a food truck and everything.”

But sometimes life can cause a detour.

“When my wife turned 38, she got diagnosed with breast cancer,” Evans said.

After five years of fighting, Kara lost her battle with breast cancer.

“She was one of the nicest people that you ever meet," Evans said. "She put a smile on tons of people faces. She always was always positive.”

But Evans didn't let that stop their dream of owning a food truck.

“When my wife passed away, I went out and found the food truck, built it up from scratch and then started selling food,” Evans said.

He uses a pink trailer on wheels, named K&D Southern Fixin's, to carry on Kara's legacy.

“We give food away to breast cancer patients," Evans said. "We also do other cancer patients, that don't have to be just breast cancer."

Since opening a year ago, Evans said they've given away over $10,000 in food to cancer patients and hospital staff.

“All my tips normally go towards breast cancer or someone who has it, and I try to help them or give food to who I can,” Evans said.

Evans said he couldn't do it alone. He is getting help almost every day from his three kids.

“We run this and enter in and honor my mom,” said Kara's son and Dexter's step-son Devin Cross.

Typically, you can find Dexter and his kids behind the window carrying on their mom's dream through life lessons.

“We help him because he gives away free food to cancer patients," Cross said. "I think my mom already would love it because of that.”

K&D Southern Fixin's can usually be found parked in Jackson, but they do travel around the area. You can find where the pink truck will be and what the menu is at the beginning of each week on their Facebook page.

