Jackson families could receive financial support for baby expenses through RX Kids program

Jackson parents struggling with the high cost of baby essentials may soon receive financial relief through a new program approved by the city council, though state funding remains uncertain.

Jackson approved RX Kids program offering $1,500 to pregnant mothers and $500 monthly for babies

State funding uncertain after GOP House Speaker called program "a scam"

Local parents say financial support would help with expensive baby essentials

The Jackson City Council recently approved an RX Kids program for the city and Blackman Township that would provide $1,500 to pregnant mothers in those areas and $500 monthly for babies during their first six to 12 months of life.

"Diapers, wipes, formula if you're not breastfeeding, that's essential. And those are so pricey," said Jennifer Cole, who remembers the financial burden of buying everyday baby items for her now three-year-old son. "It's a sticker shock. It really is."

Jackson Approves Baby Support Program Despite Political Opposition

Cole said the program would have made a significant difference for her family.

"That would've went so far toward like copays and just stock piling the newborn diapers, wipes... babies need a lot," Cole said.

To implement the program, the Jackson Community Foundation needs to find funding to match the state's current offering of $313,335. However, that state funding is now uncertain after Governor's executive budget was released Wednesday.

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall criticized the program during budget discussions.

"This RX Kids is a scam and we're not gonna fund it anymore. And we're gonna continue to look into it and show what a scam it is," Hall said.

Despite the political opposition, Monica Moser, president and CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, remains committed to serving local families.

"In the end, we are the Jackson Community Foundation. We're here to serve Jackson residents, and these families are our residents," Moser said.

As budget discussions continue, the future of financial support for Jackson-area families with young children remains uncertain.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.