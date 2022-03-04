Jackson Downtown Development Authority to wrap up parking discussion Mar. 7

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Downtown Development Authority is hosting its third and final meeting to get your input on downtown parking.

The meeting will take place Monday, Mar. 7 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of The 200 apartment complex located at 200 N. Jackson Street.

They will discuss the current parking system, what is working, what may need adjustment, possible options for revised or new systems, plus future ideas.

Executive Director Cory Mays said getting feedback is valuable for what the city may want to accomplish.

“At this point, we are presenting information that is both on the system that is in place now and possible options that are available moving forward, “ said May. “The bigger part of what we’re trying to do is hear from people who live down here, work down here, have a vested interest out here, what works for you and what doesn’t work for you. If everyone tells us the system isn’t broken we’re not going to fix it but if everyone tells us these are the things that we really want to see, we want to build that into any changes we make. It’s a parking system for everyone so we want to make sure we get that feedback.”

This will be the last chance for the authority to gather feedback from downtown businesses and the public.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook