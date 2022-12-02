Jackson District Library's Spring Arbor branch now closed, new location opens in January

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — One Jackson District Library location has closed but is moving locations.

The Jackson District Library's Spring Arbor Branch closed their doors this week at 113 E. Main St.

They will be moving to the former Spring Arbor Senior Center on 122 Star Road, which is within walking distance of the library’s current location.

The library is expected to be open at the new location sometime in January.

Patrons can expect a much larger library. The new building is close to 5,000 square feet while the old location was at 1,845 square feet.

According to library officials, this will expand the library’s footprint and allow for more material and more meeting spaces.

“The Spring Arbor Branch has always had high foot traffic, and a number of local community organization use the space for programs and events,” Former Director Sara Tackett said. “We’ve looked for options to expand the location for years, and we’re excited to be able to open up the larger location soon.”

Residents who need to return materials can still do so when the branch is closed by using the drop box at the old location. They will not be able to place holds for pick up at the Spring Arbor branch while it’s closed.

Nearby branches are at Concord, Hanover and Parma.

The library purchased the former Spring Arbor Senior Center from Spring Arbor Township in March for $400,000.

Plans call for the Jackson District Library to renovate other branches across Jackson County in the next couple years.

