Jackson District Library moving Spring Arbor branch to larger location

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — The Jackson District Library will be moving one of its branches after purchasing a former senior center.

The library purchased the former Spring Arbor Senior Center from Spring Arbor Township for $400,000 last month.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Current home of the JDL Spring Arbor branch

Officials plan to move the Spring Arbor Branch into the new building sometime in 2023. They say it will give the branch 3,000 square feet more to work with.

The current branch located on the south side of the Spring Arbor Township maintenance garage at 113 E. Main Street is 1,845 square feet.

The former senior center at 122 Star Road is within walking distance of the library’s current location.

The new building is roughly 5,000 square feet.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 New home for the JDL Spring Arbor branch in 2023

Jackson District Library Director Sara Tackett said they’re excited to bring Spring Arbor the library she believes residents there deserve.

“The Spring Arbor branch always had higher material circulation and more foot traffic than the current space can easily accommodate,” said Tackett. “We have looked for options to expand at this location for years and we’re excited that the first step to a bigger better Spring Arbor branch has been taken.”

Officials say they have plans to renovate other locations across the county within the next couple years.

They expanded the Brooklyn branch in 2020 and introduced a bookmobile in 2021.

