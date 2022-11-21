Jackson County Sheriff's Department wants to 'stuff a cop car' ahead of the holidays for families in need

JACKSON, Mich. — To help feed families in Jackson County the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for your help.

They want to stuff a car full of food to help families in need during the holidays.

The stuff a cop car event is happening Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Polly’s on Ferguson Road in Summit Township.

They are suggesting people to bring canned green beans, corn, peas, sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry, canned fruits and soups, dried cereals, instant oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned meat, juice and juice boxes.

If you have questions about donations to this event, you can contact Captain Kevin Hiller at (517) 768-7966

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook