Jackson County sees 20% increase in people experiencing homelessness living outdoors

Jackson County is experiencing a concerning increase in homelessness, with approximately 100 people currently without permanent housing and about 20 more individuals living outside compared to this time last year.

Laura Reaume, who works for Community Action Agency, said the organization helps low-income neighbors and families find economic stability. The numbers she referenced include people living in shelters, living outside, and living in cars.

"At any given point of time in the year, we usually have about a hundred-ish people that are homeless in Jackson County," Reaume said.

The increase in outdoor homelessness reflects broader economic struggles in the community.

"That kind of tracks with what we're seeing just in the need of calls that we're getting, are more people are struggling to pay their rent," Reaume said.

With dangerous cold temperatures, the situation becomes life-threatening for anyone without shelter. Reaume said crews work to find people who are staying outside.

When asked what happens when some of the unhoused aren't found in time, Reaume explained that people typically find temporary solutions during extreme weather.

"People do tend to find someplace to go when it's really cold. So friends and family that have said 'you can't come back here and stay here', when it's negative fifteen degrees outside, will let you come in and stay the night," Reaume said.

For those struggling financially, Reaume recommends reaching out for help before the situation becomes critical.

"So if they are struggling with paying rent or utilities or different bills, it's a great idea to reach out to our office. Call and talk to somebody, see what kind of resources and referrals we have," Reaume said.

