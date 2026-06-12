Jackson County seeks new police academy amid law enforcement shortage in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. — Recent high school graduate Victoria Kelley was inspired by law enforcement early on.

Michigan faces a shortage of law enforcement.

Representative supports funding for new Jackson College police academy.

Officials say academy could address regional staffing shortage.

"I mean it started off when I was really little," Kelley said. "Them being able to get out there and help people when they truly needed it."

New law enforcement training academy proposed amid Michigan law enforcement shortage

Kelley is going into Army military police, an experience she hopes will benefit her long-term goal of being in law enforcement. It's a field that officials say is seeing a shortage in Michigan.

"We're losing people like we've never lost people before," said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Schuette said the Jackson County Sheriff's Office loses about three to five deputies a year.

Representative Kathy Schmaltz recently testified before a House budget subcommittee in support of funds to go toward Jackson College establishing a new police law enforcement training academy.

"Just like every other area in the state, we're hurting," Schmaltz said. "We need more academies to help get more recruits in there because we're really hurting staffing wise."

Schuette believes this recruiting effort can have an impact beyond Jackson County.

"We can affect all of these different counties around us in a positive manner," Schuette said.

Lansing Police said Thursday that they're slated for 212 officers, and currently have 196 on staff.

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