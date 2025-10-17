Jackson County promotes bike trails to boost tourism and local economy

Steve Trosin is working to showcase Jackson County's extensive bike trail network as part of a broader effort to attract visitors and support local businesses.

Jackson County is promoting its bike trail network to boost tourism and support local businesses.

Saturday's Irish Hills Gravel race will showcase the area's outdoor recreation opportunities.

Local shop owners anticipate economic benefits from increased cycling tourism.

"I'm just trying to get the word out that 'hey we have a lot going for us', and we want people to know about it," Trosin said.

As the Outdoor Recreation Manager at Experience Jackson and an avid cyclist himself, Trosin combines his two greatest passions: Jackson County and biking. His mission is to highlight the miles of bike trails throughout the county, which he believes are ready to be discovered by both locals and tourists.

"Expand upon it, improve it, make sure that the signage is really excellent so that people coming from out of town will be aware of it. And so that we get the secret out, so that people from in town are aware of it too," Trosin said.

A major initiative to increase awareness is the Irish Hills Gravel bike race happening Saturday in Brooklyn. The event, which starts and finishes at Michigan International Speedway, will allow cyclists from various locations to enjoy not only the ride but also experience Jackson County's other outdoor amenities, including lakes and golf courses.

Trosin sees the bike trails as having potential economic benefits for the community.

"Maybe grab a coffee before the bike ride, maybe grab a meal after a bike ride, go to the different shops that are around," Trosin said.

One such establishment in Brooklyn is the Village Peddler Gift Shoppe. Owner Kristy Elrod has witnessed the positive impact of tourism before and is optimistic about what outdoor recreation can bring to the area.

"We love that. We love to see the new faces. We like to see people come from different states. It's exciting," Elrod said.

"The lakes, the biking. It's great for all of our small stores. We all, we need that. We need people to come and support us," Elrod said.

With the Irish Hills Gravel bike race coming to Brooklyn, hundreds more visitors will have the opportunity to experience Jackson County in a new light.

"If you take away that lense of 'I'm from here', and just look at it with fresh eyes, I mean this is the most beautiful place you've ever been. And we're really, really fortunate to live in such a stunning community," Trosin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

