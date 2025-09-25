Jackson County program introduces 8th graders to local career opportunities

Eighth graders from East Jackson Community Schools are getting an early look at potential career paths through the County Career Exploration Program.

Students visited multiple Jackson County departments, including the clerk's office, county administration, the office of the prosecuting attorney, the department of corrections, facilities, and human resources.



The exploration included presentations from experts in various fields, facility tours, and hands-on activities like filling out practice voting slips.

"This is a paramount experience for eighth graders in Jackson County, and I'm so excited to be able to offer that to our county," County Clerk Cierra Sowle said.

The program, which began last year, aims to help young people start thinking about their interests and future career options at an early age.

"To just have a thought process, and to have an understanding of all the opportunities that exist right here in Jackson," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey said.

East Jackson Community Schools is the first district to participate this year, with every middle school in Jackson County scheduled to take part in the program during the current school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

