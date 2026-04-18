Jackson County organizations form collaboration to expand addiction recovery resources and support

Several organizations in Jackson have formed a collaboration to strengthen the fight against addiction and make recovery resources easier to obtain.

Jackson organizations are uniting to expand addiction recovery resources.

The coalition aims to better support those battling substance use disorder.

The P.A.T.H. Summit event on April 22 will celebrate frontline workers and sobriety milestones.

The coalition aims to improve access to transportation, recovery programs, and medical services for those battling substance use disorder.

"It’s been such this great collaborative effort of all of these different groups that all share a common interest of ‘how can we impact substance use disorder?’ right here locally," Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey said.

Jackson groups unite to expand addiction recovery resources

The effort comes as local advocates see the direct impact of recovery on individuals like Brock Vaughn. Vaughn started using and selling substances at a young age, which he said led to a lot of trouble. Now, he is on a different path and has been sober for four months.

"I just wasn’t afraid to ask questions. Wasn’t afraid to ask for help," Vaughn said.

When asked what made him want to start the path to recovery, Vaughn pointed to his family.

"Having my first kid and watching her grow up," Vaughn said.

Alex Wray of Drug Free Jackson sees many similar cases in her work.

"How many people are really trying their best to get into recovery, and then just meeting so many people out there throughout Jackson County who have made their way to recovery, and hearing their stories, and seeing how much recovery has changed their life," Wray said.

The collaboration also involves celebrating recovery milestones. The P.A.T.H. Summit event will take place Wednesday, April 22 to recognize frontline workers and individuals choosing sobriety.

"I think those who have found recovery in Jackson County and recovery anywhere in general, they deserve that celebration," Wray said.

For Vaughn, the best part of his life right now is simple.

"Living," Vaughn said.

Click here for more information on the P.A.T.H. Summit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.