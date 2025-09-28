Jackson County manufacturing trade show builds pipeline of skilled workers

High school seniors in Jackson County got a glimpse into their potential futures at a manufacturing trade show aimed at building the next generation of skilled workers.

"We have to have a pipeline available in Jackson," Amanda Hutchings, President of Peak Manufacturing, said.

The Jackson County Manufacturing Trade Show brought together local companies and students, giving seniors a chance to explore careers in trades and manufacturing.

"That next generation, you know, we have to get them excited and get them interested in manufacturing," Hutchings said.



"We wanted an opportunity for them to meet, you know, a variety of companies and really get a broader picture of what manufacturing looks like in Jackson. But also an opportunity for the companies to meet a variety of students," Kelly Kofflin, Executive Director of Shop Rat Foundation and event organizer, said.

Some students, like Kayleigh Tucker, have already begun preparing for careers in the industry.

"I work in engineering, and I go to S.T.E.M. class, and I'm in college for S.T.E.M. So, um, it just makes me think about what I want to do for my future," Tucker said.

During the event, students received hands-on experience with robotics, tools, and welding, giving them practical exposure to the skills needed in manufacturing careers.

Beyond technical skills, the trade show also helped students develop professional abilities that will serve them in any workplace.

"How to have a conversation with an adult, how to shake a hand, how to make eye contact. Those are all things that are gonna help you in the professional setting, just getting off on the right foot," Marketing Coordinator for Jackson County ISD, Kaci Babineau, said.

For students like Tucker, the experience reinforced the important role they'll play in the industry's future.

"It's kinda nice because we're like the future of manufacturing, so all of us being here is great," Tucker said.

