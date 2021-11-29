Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Jackson County man wins $1 million on a Michigan Lottery instant game

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Lottery, 2021
Jackson County man wins Michigan lottery
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 10:52:03-05

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson County man is counting his luck after winning $1 million in the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II Instant Game.

He bought the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station on 4115 Lansing Ave. in Jackson.

But, the 66-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, said he had to take more than one try at the game.

Jackson County man wins Michigan Lottery

“I like to play the Millionaire Maker II game since the lowest prize you can win is $40,” he said, according to a release. “I bought one ticket and didn’t win, so I decided to buy one more. When I scratched the ticket saw I won $1 million, I was so overwhelmed, but in the best way.”

He received a one-time lump sum of $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million, according to Michigan lottery officials.

He plans on traveling, paying bills and investing with his winnings.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter