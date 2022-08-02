Jackson County man arrested for using a computer to share child sexually abusive material

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson County resident has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Mark Daniel Sanders, 34, was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated users of a peer-to-peer file sharing network for sharing child sexually abusive material.

They obtained a search warrant to search Sanders’ residence and seized digital evidence.

After searching his home, Sanders was arrested and charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was previously convicted of possessing child sexually abusive material in 2019.

If convicted, Sanders could face up to 25 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity and an additional 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Sanders was arraigned in the 12th District Court on Saturday, July 30.

