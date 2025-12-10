Jackson County launches SAFE program to improve emergency response for residents with disabilities

JACKSON, Mich — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and LifeWays announced a new program designed to improve communication and safety between first responders and neighbors living with disabilities or special needs.



New SAFE Program: Jackson County allows families to voluntarily share information about household members with disabilities in the dispatch system.

Better Preparedness: First responders get advance information about triggers and conditions to prevent situations from escalating.

Universal Access: Police, fire, and EMS can all access the database when they see participant decals during emergencies.

The SAFE program allows families to voluntarily provide critical information about household members living with conditions such as mental illness, diabetes, ADHD, autism and other conditions. This information is securely entered into the county's dispatch system, enabling first responders to arrive better prepared if there's an emergency.

Jackson County's SAFE Program: Better Emergency Response for All

"We do get a lot of calls for folks that are in a mental health crisis, and a lot of times, we're learning on the fly," Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said. "What are the things that trigger a particular individual under certain circumstances? It could be strobing lights. It could be loud noises like a siren."

Schuette said having this information ahead of time can prevent situations from escalating.

"If we're frontloaded with that information which this program will provide us with, then we can refrain from doing those things that are gonna cause that situation to get worse and get worse quick," Schuette said.

"It'll also provide us with some insight on how that individual will respond to us given certain circumstances," Schuette said.

Once enrolled, participating families receive a decal to put on their front door or the driver's side rear window. When first responders see the decal, they can access the database for more information about the person.

The program benefits all first responders, including fire, EMS and police personnel.

"They get this information frontloaded, and they're gonna know how to deal with people, and talk to them in a manner that's going to increase our ability to serve them," Schuette said.

The program aims to ensure the best possible interactions between first responders and the public.

Enrollment is free, voluntary, and only takes minutes. Click here to sign up.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.