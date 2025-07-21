Jackson County lakes face safety concerns as patrol funding dries up

JACKSON, Mich — A family enjoying kayaking on Portage Lake in Jackson County may not realize that safety patrols on local waterways have been drastically reduced this summer due to funding issues.



Jackson County has lost more than $30,000 in federal grant money needed for lake patrols.

The sheriff's department can now only respond to emergency calls, which will likely be delayed.

Michigan joined several states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration, putting $7.3 million in federal funding in limbo.

The reduction in patrols has left many lake enthusiasts like Gary Millar concerned about safety on the water. I met Millar as he brought his boat of 23-years to the lake to rinse off the dust and make sure everything was running properly.

"Making sure everything's running right. This is my test lake," Millar said.

Millar hit a couple of snags on the lake, with his engine giving out three times.

"That's why we do a test run," Millar said.

Maintaining your boat is part of keeping yourself and others safe. But now safety concerns are washing ashore as Jackson County is missing money to patrol its lakes according to Lt. Jeremy Barnett, the county's Undersheriff.

"You know you wonder how many things are going to occur because we're not out there. We don't have the presence," Barnett said.

The county normally has two deputies for daily patrols on the water. Now it's unaffordable without a federal grant of more than $30,000.

Barnett says they're only responding to emergency calls, which will be delayed.

"If we're already out in the water and we got our boats in the water or close by it could potentially save a life no doubt about it," Barnett said.

In June, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources issued $1.3 million in state marine safety grant funds. Without federal funding, it's half of last year's total according to the state DNR.

Barnett says its also cut into boating safety classes, with just one being offered instead of about four or five a summer.

"It took a little while for people to realize that we weren't coming out but they're starting to realize it," Barnett said.

About $7.3 million in federal funding to Michigan is in limbo after the state joined several others in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit claims the White House tried to coerce states into enforcing new Coast Guard immigration policy by withholding federal funding.

Barnett says the dispute has deputies caught in the crossfire.

"I'm concerned that the waters are going to be less safe this summer because we're not going to be able to be out there," Barnett said.

Millar echoed those concerns when asked what happens when there's no supervision on the lake by police.

"Most of the people are well-behaved, most of the people don't do things but there's always that percentage," Millar said.

Millar is now waiting with the rest of the state for much-needed funding.

"I hope it's here before the summer's up, I really do," Millar said.

