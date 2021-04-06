Jackson County Health Department in search of health officer

JACKSON, Mich. — COVID-19 cases have been rising in Jackson for weeks. To make matters worse, the Health Department has been operating without its health officer. Rashmi Travis left her post in March. She held the position since April 2019.

Rashmi Travis

In the interim, Debra Kubitskey has taken over. Kubitskey's background is in administration. According to state law a person can be appointed to lead public health without a health background for up to 6 months.

On the Jackson County government website it lists Health Officer as a vacant position.

I reached out to Debra Kubitskey and other county officials to see where they stand on hiring a new health officer to guide Jackson County out of the pandemic. We have not received a response yet.

COVID-19 rates are going in the opposite direction in Jackson. Data shows Jackson County has an 18.2 percent daily positivity rate as of April 2 and a 16.8 percent 7 day average.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook