Jackson County Health Department hosting free clinics to test children's lead levels

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Health Department is hosting one of two free childhood lead blood testing clinics this week.

It’s happening this Wednesday from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the county health department, lead poisoning is a serious problems for infants and children under the age of six because it could affect them for the rest of their lives.

Those problems include learning problems, hearing or vision problems, coordination and fine motor skill problems, poor muscle and bone growth and hyperactivity.

The health department says lead exposure could come through housing, water and soil, such as lead-based paint dust and chips.

An appointment is needed for the clinic. To make the appointment you can call (517) 768-2123. You’ll get the results and information before you leave. If you cannot make it this week, they will be offering a second clinic next Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointments will be scheduled between noon and 1 p.m.

If you are interested in having your home inspected for lead, click here.

