Jackson County Free Museum Day: 15 museums open at no cost Saturday, May 9

JACKSON, Mich — Fifteen museums across Jackson County, Michigan will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Experience Jackson's 9th Annual Jackson County FREE Museum Day.

Participating locations will offer a combination of open-house style receptions, self-guided tours, food trucks, kid-friendly activities and historic demonstrations.

As a special addition to this year's event, each participating museum has a uniquely designed location sticker. The first 50 visitors to each museum will receive a free sticker specific to that location. Each museum will also offer a unique on-site prize drawing during the event.

"Our museums focus on everything from transportation to musical instruments, historical buildings, schoolhouses, log cabins and fine art," Rachel Buchanan, VP of Marketing & Communications at Experience Jackson, said.

"On this unique day, we welcome you to dive into the rich history and culture that Jackson County has to offer at these locations."

Two locations are participating for the first time this year. The Sparks Museum at The Cascades highlights the life and legacy of Captain William Sparks, from his early years as captain of the world-famous Zouaves to the building of Spartan Electronics and his dream, The Cascades Falls.

The Jackson Train Station is also a new participant, currently hosting "Pathways to Patriotism," an exhibit commemorating America's 250th anniversary. The exhibit highlights Jackson County's connections to the American Revolution and the county's commitment to freedom, hosted by the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society. The Jackson Train Station is the oldest continually operating train station in the United States.

Many of the participating locations are typically only open for special events and private tours. The event gives visitors an opportunity to experience multiple museums at their own pace throughout the day.

Visitors can download the free Experience Jackson App to find a Jackson County FREE Museum Day tour within the app, complete with mapping and a lineup of all participants.

The 2026 Museum Day participants and their locations are:

Coe House Museum — 371 W. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI 49240

Dewey School Museum — 11591 Territorial Rd., Stockbridge, MI 49285

Ella Sharp Museum — 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203

Hanover-Horton Area Historical Society — 121 Tefft St., Hanover, MI 49241

Hubbard Memorial Museum — 317 Hanover St., Concord, MI 49237

Jackson Train Station (America 250 Exhibit) — 501 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49202

Lost Railway Museum — 142 W. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI 49240

Mann House — 205 Hanover St., Concord, MI 49237

Michigan's Military Heritage Museum — 311 N. Wisner St., Jackson, MI 49202

Sparks Museum at The Cascades (new participant) — 1401 S. Brown St., Jackson, MI 49203

— 1401 S. Brown St., Jackson, MI 49203 Stewart Farm Museum, Tompkins Center Historical Society — 10138 Tompkins Rd., Rives Junction, MI 49277

First Universalist Church of Concord — 200 Hanover St., Concord, MI 49237

Walker Tavern Historic Site/Cambridge Junction Historic State Park — 13220 M-50, Brooklyn, MI 49230

Waterloo Farm Museum — 13493 Waterloo Munith Rd., Grass Lake, MI 49240

Ye Ole Carriage Shop Museum — 3538 Henderson Rd., Spring Arbor, MI 49283

Museum Day is promoted by Experience Jackson and participating museums, with support from the Jackson District Library and the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society. For more information, visit experiencejackson.com.

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