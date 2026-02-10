Jackson County fire departments launch new recruiting program amid volunteer and paid on-call shortage

JACKSON, Mich — You can't start a fire without a spark.

"If it weren't for this little job shadow day they basically did for us as juniors, I wouldn't have even ended up here," said Aubree Dean.



Jackson County volunteer and paid on-call firefighter numbers dropped from 30-40 per call to just 5-10 over past twenty years.

New county-wide recruiting program offers ride-alongs and training to attract volunteers.

Aubree Dean became a paid on-call firefighter after job shadow experience in high school.

Dean was only a junior in high school when being a firefighter became a possibility. Now, she is a paid on-call firefighter with Napoleon Township.

However, firefighters say the numbers of volunteer and paid on-call firefighters have been down in Jackson County.

"30 years ago or so, there would be 30 or 40 people show up in the middle of the night for any call, paid on-call or volunteer. In today's world, you might get 5 to 10 people," said Alex Watson.

New recruiting program launches in Jackson County to attract new firefighters

These numbers ignited Jackson firefighter Watson to help start a new recruiting program for the fire departments across the county. The program presents tools for aspiring firefighters such as streamlined communication to the right department, ride along programs, and proper training.

It's something that Captain Grant Burnett of Napoleon Township sees as invaluable.

"It's important for a department like mine because it takes the paid on-calls to run this department. We never have enough people on every fire. We could always double the amount of firefighters that we have on scene. The more members that you have, the more that might be available to respond," said Burnett.

This makes paid on-call firefighters like Dean an integral part of our neighborhoods.

"On the ride back to the station in one of the engines, it just clicked. I was like 'This is what I want to do with my life. This is something that gives me purpose. My life has meaning,'" said Dean.

For more information on becoming a firefighter, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.