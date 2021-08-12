Jackson County Fair is back, continues through Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Fair is back. A welcomed sight for Jacksonians after it was canceled in 2020. The fair continues through August 14 so if you're looking for something to do, you may want to check it out.

Toby Keith was the headliner musician. Fair manager Denise Owens says this was one of their strongest music lineups in the fair's history.

“The Jackson County Fair always happens to be the hottest week of the year and it’s not letting us down today. We may hit 100!" Owens said. "We’re going through a lot of ice. Come on down don't let the heat scare you because when you come through the gates there's fair food. We've got a lot of great food vendors. New food. Old standard food. Fiske Fries has been here for over 50 years. A new one is an outlaw-roasted corn trailer which everyone seems to love. We've got everything from elephant ears to french fries, corndogs, and sausage. You name it we got it."

Carnival rides were halted for a short time Wednesday when severe storms rolled through. But the heat and storms haven't slowed down the festival-goers.

Some changes were made for this year's fair. After some remodeling of the fairgrounds, there's new parking.

"All of our parking is on North Street," Owens said. "It's in the beautiful walled prison [behind Armory Arts Apartments]. We have eight shuttles that run constantly so that's where you'll park. You're really like a block down the street and you get to walk over the river if you choose to walk down there. We also have a number of neighbors that offer parking.”

The entry fee is $5. The fair wraps up this Saturday. Carnival rides begin at 2 p.m. On Saturday at 1 p.m. Fair officials believe it will attract around 180,000 people for the entire week.

