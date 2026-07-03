Jackson County dog park with lake access coming to Vandercook Lake area

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — A new dog park with direct lake access is coming to the Vandercook Lake area, according to Jackson County Park Director Kyle Lewis.

New Jackson County dog park coming to the Vandercook Lake area this August

Two fenced, off-leash areas and a dog beach will be included

Part of a 2018 county parks millage that funded the project

Lewis said the project is part of a 10-year county parks millage passed in 2018. Construction has begun.

Jackson County dog park with lake access opens this August

What the park will include

The dog park will feature two separate fenced areas where leashes will not be required. It will also include dedicated lake access with a dog beach.

"This is a perfect opportunity within our county parks system," Lewis said. "We've got a lot of unused space here behind us."

Lewis said the water access made the location a clear choice for the project.

"We've got plenty of space here, and the opportunity to incorporate the water was a slam dunk," he said.

Nearby residents react

Douglas Williams, who lives a few blocks from Vandercook Lake, said he regularly brings his dog, Juno, to the water.

"She loves to go in the water and, you know, just chase cars. But here, it's ducks," Williams said.

Williams said he was pleased to hear about the new park coming to the area.

"Well with this being so close and everything, I guarantee you we'll be the first ten people there," he said.

Lewis said the park is scheduled to open in August.

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