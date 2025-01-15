Jackson County crash leaves 3-year-old in critical condition

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson County crash has left a 3-year-old in critical condition, that's according to Michigan State Police.

Jackson Post troopers say they responded to call in Sandstone Township around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Westbound I-94 near Dearing Road.

Authorities say a 31-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was traveling with her two children when she lost control of her car and hit the guardrail twice.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the family was taken to the local hospital. The mom and her 8-year-old son had minor injuries but her 3-year-old daughter is listed as in critical condition.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

