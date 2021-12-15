Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Courthouse has announced planned closures later this month.

The 12th District Court will be closed on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-service training. It will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays and from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 for case inventory.

If you need case information you can find it online here.

The 4th Circuit Court will be closed Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. for in-service training. It will be closed Dec. 23, 25 and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays. No public services will be available from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon for case inventory.

If you need case information visit here.

Courthouse officials say emergency matters related to the County Clerk and the 4th Circuit Court that cannot be handled online will be addressed by calling (517) 539-2191 where you can leave a message for a return call.

All circuit course cases scheduled for Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 will continue as scheduled.

