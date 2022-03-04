Jackson County commissioners will no longer actively sell land near Cascades Park

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has decided not to actively sell parcels of land adjacent to Cascades Park.

Residents voiced concern over the county's original decision during a February board meeting.

“I can tell you this is not unutilized property. Our community uses this green space, take their kids to play catch, throw Frisbees. This is the one shining gemstone of Jackson County where it is utilized," said Jackson resident Benjamin Whiting. "We have this great green space that we utilize and to sell it off not only is near-sighted, it would violate the public trust the Sparks Family placed in this commissioners body.”

“That park is one of the few green spaces we have left. That grassy area is utilized by many in the community to play with their dogs, catch with their children and lounge during the fireworks,” said Jackson resident Mandy Wright.

The land is located adjacent to Cascades on the corner of West Avenue and Kibby Road next to Park Crest Apartments. It contains three parcels and approximately three to four acres.

Chairman Steve Shotwell said even though those parcels will not be listed, he did not shut the door on the future reiterating they have been on the market in the past.

He stated this in a previous conversation with Fox 47 News.

"It’s been advertised two or three different times in the past and just no one has taken up the option on it," he said.

Sparks Foundation County Park was created in the early 1930s from the vision of William Sparks. After his death in 1943, the 465-acre-park and the Cascades were given to Jackson County.

