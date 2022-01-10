Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander seriously injured in skydiving accident

ZEPHYRHILLS, Florida — Jackson County Commissioner Jeromy Alexander was seriously injured in a skydiving accident over the weekend.

It happened at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, Florida.

According to Zephyrhills police Lieutenant Nathan Gardner, the accident happened Saturday afternoon. Alexander, an experienced skydiver did not have a partner with him.

Alexander was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say he suffered injuries to his leg but did not go any further.

His sister Christina said she was shocked to find out.

“Luckily we knew he was in Florida skydiving, so that didn’t take us by surprise,” she said. “He does skydive often so I was in shock and awe. My first thoughts were, ‘what happened and is he okay?’ Those were the most important things that we wanted to know. Bones will heal but the person themselves…as long he is okay then we are alright.”

Alexander previously served on Jackson’s city council from 2017 to 2021 and ran for mayor. He was recently tapped to fill the County Commission seat left vacant by Daniel Mahoney when he became Jackson’s mayor.

Commission Chair James Shotwell was concerned when he first heard the news.

“I know this was supposed to be a vacation with family and you don’t like to see a personal tragedy happen like this” he said. “On the other side he is alive and recovering so things are progressing as well as we all would hope. I hope everyone would reach out with prayers and good thoughts for Jeromy and his family.”

The support has been there Hamlett says.

“The support that’s out there for him is amazing and that’s really good to see,” she said. “He’s obviously very well liked in the community and everybody’s praying for him back home.”

Hamlett says Alexander is conscious, in stable condition and on the road to recovery.

The accident is not under investigation.

