Jackson County Child Care Access Fair has experts on hand to help you start, expand a career in child care

Jackson City Hall
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 18, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — Are you wondering how to expand into a child care center, or do you want to start your own child care business in your home?

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can collaborate with local experts at the Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on the second floor of City Hall.

Fair participants include the Child Care Licensing Bureau, city of Jackson Registry, First Children's Finance, the Jackson County Health Department, Food Program, Child Care Network, Michigan Works and more.

If you have questions, you can contact Alexandra Dooley at dooleya4@michigan.gov

