Jackson County Chamber of Commerce unveils 20-year vision plan

Lauren Dunigan never thought she would return to Jackson after leaving for college and finding work on the east side of the state. But now, she owns her own small business in her hometown, drawn back by a community spirit focused on growth and collaboration rather than competition.

"When you come to Jackson, everyone has the same idea in mind and goal in mind, and they want to work together to grow Jackson and bring people here. Not push each other out," Dunigan said.

Dunigan was among the attendees at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Wednesday, where the Drive Jackson 20-year vision plan was unveiled. The comprehensive plan represents a year of preparation and data collection from across Jackson County.

"We had feedback and engagement from individuals as we went through this process from every city, village, and township in Jackson County. We reached all age groups, all educational levels, race and ethnicity was met," said Ryan Tarrant, president and CEO of the Jackson Chamber.

The Drive Jackson vision plan includes 54 strategies addressing quality of place and identity, housing and economic vitality, fostering a safe and healthy community, and education initiatives.

"We created this plan that has 54 strategies surrounding areas like quality of place and identity, housing and economic vitality, fostering a safe and healthy community, and involves education. So it's really all encompassing," Tarrant said.

For small business owners like Dunigan, the plan addresses key factors needed for success. The unveiling reinforced her confidence in the community's ability to achieve its goals.

"I think if we all work together and collaborate on this plan, we can offer all of those things so people have a place to live, they feel safe downtown," Dunigan said.

To learn more about the Drive Jackson 20-year vision plan, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

