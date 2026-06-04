Jackson County Chamber of Commerce named top three finalist for National Chamber of the Year

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has been named a top three finalist for National Chamber of the Year.

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce named a National Chamber of the Year finalist.

Chamber recognizes this as a community accomplishment with Drive Jackson vision plan in place and population growth.

Business leaders think the future looks bright for Jackson.

Chamber President and CEO Ryan Tarrant said the recognition is a community effort that is only beginning.

"This is something that the whole community can celebrate," Tarrant said.

Jackson County Chamber named National Chamber of the Year finalist

The announcement comes alongside a recent uptick in population and ongoing initiatives like the Drive Jackson Vision Plan, which Tarrant said reflect the county's upward momentum.

"We're just getting started. We're already working on those next pieces and what comes next because we have to be able to walk and chew gum, and continue this path forward to be able to grow and have the community we all want to see," Tarrant said.

For small business owner Devon Roof, the growth has been visible and personal.

"The growth has been incredible, especially downtown. It has been so fun to see," Roof said.

Roof credits the people of Jackson County for driving that success.

"It all comes back to the wonderful people we have here in our community and how supportive they are of each other and the small businesses here," Roof said.

Roof, who is also an expecting mother, said she sees a bright future ahead for the community where she is raising her family.

"I see nothing but more good things coming down the road for Jackson. People wanting to do business here, it's all really exciting and I think it's great for our community," Roof said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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