Jackson County Animal Shelter over capacity; received 20 strays since Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter says they’re experiencing an influx of animals being dropped off and they’re now over capacity on the number of animals they can safely house.

Since last Friday, the shelter has received 20 stray dogs according to shelter director Lydia Sattler.

“I’m anticipating this week is going to be a struggle,” she said. “We’re slammed full. If they know someone is missing their dog or recognize a dog that’s here, help us get that dog back home.”

Only one dog has been returned to its owner because it was microchipped.

The rest are not microchipped, which makes tracking down over more difficult.

“Some of the dogs that we have in here, we don’t have any reports of them missing. They don’t have a tag with identification. There’s no microchip,” she said.

As of Tuesday, four more strays have been brought to the shelter. With only 13 kennels, the shelter has exceeded its capacity.

The shelter will hold stray animals for up to four days before putting them up for adoption.

If you know anyone who may be missing their dog, call the shelter right away.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook