Jackson councilmember to host community conversation Saturday, Mar. 19

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson's 4th Ward City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte will be hosting a community conversation this weekend. The meeting will take place Saturday, Mar. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church located at 743 W. Michigan Avenue.

Schlecte says she plans on discussing proposed redistricting maps because the city will be changing its ward boundaries. Council approved an initial plan to alter ward and precinct lines at its March 8 meeting.

According to the city, changes are required by the City Charter every 10 years to comply with the latest U.S. Census data and Jackson County Commission boundaries. A final vote on the changes will take place at the Mar. 22 meeting.

Schlecte also plans on recapping Mayor Daniel Mahoney's State of the City Address, which took place at the Boos Recreation Center Wednesday evening.

She will also be discussing how American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received have been spent and what is proposed for the remainder of it. As of Jan. 2022, $10,125,671 of the nearly $33 million given to the city have been spent on various infrastructure, affordable housing programs and public safety measures.

You can track how the city spends ARPA funds here.

"I think it is vital that citizens get updates on what is happening and how it affects them," Schlecte said. "We need to get feedback from our constituents before we make decisions that impact their lives."

