Jackson Corrections Officer arrested for smuggling drugs into prison

JACKSON, Mich. — A corrections officer was arrested for smuggling drugs into the Parnall Correctional Facility.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post arrested 46-year-old Thomas Daugherty on Dec. 20 after a preliminary investigation and a search warrant at Daugherty’s residence.

State Police detectives were contacted by Michigan Department of Corrections internal investigators on Dec. 17 with information regarding Daugherty, according to police.

He has been charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner in prison which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Daugherty is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 7 before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook