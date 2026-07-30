Jackson continues 'Form Jackson' master plan process to gather community input

JACKSON, Mich. — City leaders have launched a community input process called "Form Jackson" to shape a new master plan for the city, with hundreds of residents and business owners already participating.

Jackson continues "Form Jackson" to collect community input on the city's future.

Residents flagged roads, safety, and homelessness as top concerns.

Downtown business owners say they're fighting to keep the city's momentum going.

Jackson Director of Planning John O'Connor said the early response has surfaced both concerns and areas of continued investment.

Form Jackson: How Jackson residents are shaping the city's future

What residents are saying

"There's some topics in there that are no-brainers that people want to see — better roads, they want to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and obviously we have the issue with the unhoused," O'Connor said.

On the positive side, O'Connor said residents expressed support for existing city efforts.

"We had a lot of people express that they really love what we're doing with our parks, and our recreation, some of our amenities, our events, our artwork," he said.

Downtown business owners weigh in

Laura Davenport, who opened The Blue Julep in downtown Jackson in 2016, said she has seen both growth and setbacks in the city over the years.

"In recent years, I would say about two or three years, there's been a slip backwards," Davenport said.

She said being included in the process is a meaningful step.

"We are fighting for downtown. We want it so badly, we want people to come here as a destination," Davenport said.

O'Connor said the data gathered from community engagement will be used as city staff develops a draft of the master plan. He said the full process is scheduled to continue until mid-2027.

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