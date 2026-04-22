Jackson community rallies to support The Crazy Cowboy restaurant owner after stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The Jackson community is rallying around the owner of The Crazy Cowboy restaurant after she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

The Crazy Cowboy owner Liz Wiginton was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

A GoFundMe for her medical and travel expenses quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal.

The Jackson community and restaurant staff are stepping up to support the family and keep the business running.

Liz Wiginton, who took over ownership of the downtown Jackson restaurant in 2018, received the diagnosis after a CT scan revealed a large mass.

"They sent her for a CT scan and they noticed she has this huge mass that has consumed her ovaries, her uterus, and is now in her spine," Kim Gamez said.

Jackson rallies around Crazy Cowboy owner during cancer diagnosis

Gamez started The Crazy Cowboy in 2002 before transferring ownership to her sister-in-law, Wiginton, and her husband.

"As small business owners, we prepare for that rainy day or that air conditioner that might go out," Gamez said.

"But you don’t prepare for medical expenses. You don’t prepare for taking extended time off," Gamez continued.

To help with travel and medical expenses, Gamez started a GoFundMe page for Wiginton's family. The initial goal was $20,000, which the community has already surpassed.

"I put like a $20,000 goal thinking that was farfetched. I told Liz ‘maybe we can get a couple thousand dollars and that will help with gas and I’m not sure what else’," Gamez said.

Support goes beyond financial help, with many choosing to eat at the restaurant to help the family.

"So many people have maybe not given to the GoFundMe, but have come in supporting them with, coming in and supporting them with being their dinner choice that night," Gamez said.

Gamez said the restaurant means a lot to the Jackson community and will continue to operate strongly.

"I think The Crazy Cowboy will be just as strong, if not, stronger after this. It takes the whole team and everybody has stepped up to the plate," Gamez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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