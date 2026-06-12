JACKSON, Mich. — Steve Tucker was officially reinstated as executive director of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson on Thursday evening, ending a months-long dispute that divided the community.

Steve Tucker reinstated as Michigan Theatre executive director Thursday.

Community packed theatre to celebrate his return with Jeff Daniels performance.

His January dismissal sparked protests and donor withdrawals.

Tucker's dismissal in January led to protests, donors withdrawing donations and a lengthy court battle.

Jackson Community Packs Michigan Theatre to Celebrate Director's Return

The theatre was packed wall to wall Thursday as the Jackson community gathered to celebrate Tucker's return to leadership. Actor Jeff Daniels performed at the event.

"Overwhelmed," Tucker said when asked how he felt seeing the support.

Volunteer Katti Chivington said she almost stopped volunteering at the theatre after Tucker's dismissal.

"There was a moment in time where it was a solidarity type of thing," Chivington said.

She said Tucker's return changes everything.

"It's amazing. It's just a wonderful feeling to have everything back the way it's supposed to be," Chivington said. "We're gonna get there and now that we have Steve back in place, everything else is gonna fall in line I think."

Tucker said the night re-energized him on what the theatre means to Jackson.

"It's become more evident to me how important it is to the entire community that the Michigan Theatre succeed. And I feel more indebted, and I feel I can give a better guarantee that I'm gonna make it happen," Tucker said.

Tucker said the road back will require hard work, but his team is ready.

"I owe [Jackson] a lot and I'm gonna do everything I can do to make sure I make good on that," Tucker said.

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