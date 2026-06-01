Jackson community launches Rx Kids program to support new and expecting parents

Jackson's RX Kids program launched Monday, bringing financial support to new and expecting parents in the city of Jackson and Blackman Charter Township.

The Rx Kids program has officially launched in Jackson.

The program aims to help expecting parents with the costs that come with having a baby.

The program has been met with opposition and support.

"Life happens. Other things creep up and you're like 'Oh I need this and I need that', and then the car makes a funny noise," Otto said.

Jackson launches RX Kids program for new parents

Anna Otto is expecting her first baby this year. For parents like her, the program offers relief during one of life's most expensive transitions.

Jackson Community Foundation's Monica Moser said the full commitment of over $313,000 a year for three years was met within six weeks of the program's announcement.

"They shared with us the amount we needed to raise and matching dollars to bring down $2.5 million every year for our community, and right away, our funders jumped in," Moser said.

Moser said the investment is designed to stay local.

"That money is spent locally on diapers, and food, and rent, and utilities. And it stabilizes parents when they're the most vulnerable," Moser said.

Republican Representative Kathy Schmaltz supported the launch, saying, "Raising a baby is more expensive than ever, and this groundbreaking program gives every family a strong start."

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall has been critical of the program, calling it a scam. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

For Otto, the community backing behind RX Kids has added to her excitement about becoming a first-time mother.

"People do care! This is our community, like we're raising the next generation," Otto said.

When asked what she is most looking forward to about becoming a mom, Otto kept her answer simple.

"Hmm, definitely meeting her," Otto said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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