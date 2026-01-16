Jackson community gathers to honor MLK's legacy at annual diversity breakfast

Hundreds of community members came together at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Annual MLK Diversity Breakfast to reflect on the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Keynote speaker Dr. George Grant Jr. emphasized MLK's message required hard work and sacrifice.

Attendees said the event gives them hope and reinforces their commitment to inclusivity.

"Unity," said Andrew Mason when asked to describe the feeling of the community gathering.

"I would say inspiring," added Jozie Bontrager.

Mason and Bontrager were among the attendees who took time to honor King's memory and message at the annual event.

"It's just great to see the whole Jackson community come together in honor of MLK. And it's great to see, seriously, this many people here all coming together," Bontrager said.

Mason agreed, calling it the biggest event he attends every year.

"There's not one frown here. Everybody's here happy, networking, connecting, working towards a better future I think," Mason said.

The morning featured connection, art, and inspiration, particularly from keynote speaker Dr. George Grant Jr., president of Saginaw Valley State University.

"The thing that's important is that Dr. King preached non-violence. But that non-violence came with a lot of work and a lot of sacrifice. And I think when you see all of the people here, you know that they're willing and have been making the sacrifice, doing the hard work to make the community better," Grant said.

Kyle McCree reflected on what celebrations like these mean for the future.

"Coming together on this day and this morning, really gives me hope. Hope for our future," McCree said.

Both Mason and Bontrager emphasized how the hard work and sacrifice lifts up the entire community.

"I think it means creating a more inclusive environment for all in the future. Everybody can work together better if we put our strengths together," Mason said.

"I think fighting for what you believe in, fighting for one another, creating that community where you want to fight for one another," Bontrager said.

