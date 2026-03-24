Jackson community fills church donation closet to capacity for the Reed Manor Apartments fire victims

Levitta and Monroe are still reeling from a fire at their home at Reed Manor Apartments on March 12.

The Jackson community has shown overwhelming support for the victims of the Reed Manor fire.

Jackson First Presbyterian Church started Clothing closet for victims to get things they need.

Church has reached full capacity of donations and cannot accept anymore.

In that fire, they lost all their belongings, but the battles did not end that night.

"All our items, everything. Just gone," Monroe said.

"Every day, all day. Can’t get no rest. All of that," Levitta said.

The Jackson community has stepped up to support the victims. Jackson First Presbyterian Church is one of many organizations helping, holding a clothing closet since the tragedy to provide clothes of all sizes, socks, underwear, coats, and shoes.

Jackson community supports Reed Manor fire victims

"The United Way and Red Cross are limited on some of the things they can do. They had no place for the community to bring donations, so we said ‘we can fill that need’," Jennifer Blackwell said.

Blackwell, the Faith Formation Director at the church, told me she has been thrilled with the immediate support from the community.

"It has been amazing. Even before we kind of knew what we were going to need for the residents, or the residents were going to need, folks in the community were already taking things other places," Blackwell said.

The support has been so strong that the church is at capacity and unable to accept any more general donations.

For neighbors like Levitta and Monroe, the little things can sometimes mean the most.

"If it wasn’t for you all, what would we have? You know, if they weren’t helping us, then what would we do?" Monroe said.

"Same thing. I thank God for everything. And thank all the people that’s helping us. And thank you all, everybody," Levitta said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.