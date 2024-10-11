Jackson College seeks millage increase for workforce development

Jackson College is asking for a millage increase this November, to raise it from 1.13 to its 1964 level of 1.33.

The increase would override our State Constitution's Headlee Amendment, which limits property tax revenue growth and is the reason the College's millage rate decreased over time.

The College says the additional $1.2 million raised by the bigger millage would fund workforce development programs.

Chief Strategy and Institutional Research Officer Ashley Van Heest believes the economic and jobs benefits justify the increase.

Neighbors in Jackson will see three millages on the ballot this November. We've told you about two of them — coming from the library and the Sheriff's Office. The third is from Jackson College, and the ask is to raise its current millage by 0.2. Leaders say it would bring it back to the level set when the College was founded in 1964.

Raising Jackson College's millage to its original level will cost the average Jackson County homeowner about $15/year. It would override decreases mandated by our State Constitution's Headlee Amendment. The Amendment specifies property tax revenues should not increase faster than inflation. A so-called "Headlee Rollback" is why the College's millage rate has decreased over the decades — from 1.33 to 1.13.

Jackson College Chief Strategy and Institutional Research Officer Ashley Van Heest says the College has a firm idea of what to do with the additional $1.2 million this would raise:

"All of the money would be used going right into workforce. So, more programs that get people into work quickly, More programs that are successful, like our line worker program that we have with Consumers Energy — more things like that that students can complete short-term, get a stackable credential that they can take right into the workforce and get right to work."

Van Heest says the economic and job benefits these workforce development programs create justify the increase.

