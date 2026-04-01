Jackson College revives its community theater program after more than 15 years of rebuilding efforts

Jackson College is bringing back its community theater program after more than 15 years, rebuilding from the ground up following a fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson College is reviving its theater program after a 15-year hiatus.

Professor Sara Anne Tomczak is leading the rebuild with new classes for all skill levels.

The program focuses on building confidence, teamwork, and community.

The collapse of the original program cost the college costumes, props, sets, and creativity. Jake Taylor, who was approached to audition for plays in middle and high school, saw his time as an actor halted when he enrolled at Jackson College due to the crumbling program.

"Theater is just one of those things where you can be somebody that you never thought you could imagine being," Taylor said.

Now an employee of the college, Taylor is experiencing the program's revival firsthand.

"Coming back years later to work for Jackson College, having a theater program come back to Jackson College was actually really exciting," Taylor said.

Jackson College revives community theater program after 15 years

Theater professor Sara Anne Tomczak was hired in 2022 with the main goal of bringing community theater back to the college. She viewed the rebuilding process as an opportunity.

"There was a fire, so that really kind of crumbled the program, especially because after the fire, COVID hit. And so it was just a series of unfortunate events," Tomczak said.

"I thought 'what a beautiful, magical thing to build something from the ground up'," Tomczak said.

The revival goes beyond the stage and into the classroom, offering new community theater classes for all ages, backgrounds, and skillsets.

"Of course we have acting classes, and that’s great for public speaking or a manager kind of role. A lot of confidence building as well. But there’s also a lot of skills that you gain, those soft skills that you gain in theater which is a lot about building an ensemble, finding a community, working with individuals as a team," Tomczak said.

These skills helped bring lighting crew member Damien Hanchar out of their shell and into the booth.

"You’re just here to be in the moment and take part in something that’s awesome and fun. And will bring you together regardless of anything," Hanchar said.

When the curtain is lifted and the lights are turned on, the community is shown as one.

"When you’re finally at that show stage and everything kind of comes together, there’s kind of a magical experience," Taylor said.

"It’s definitely worth it," Taylor said.

Click here for tickets to Jackson College's showing of Noises Off.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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