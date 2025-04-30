Jackson water system upgrades: Better water, higher bills

If you live in Jackson, your water bill is set to go up according to a plan for a $46M upgrade to our water system.

The plan is to apply for federal and state grants and loans to cover the costs.

But interest on the loans would be passed along to residents in the form of quarterly increases of $20 to $40.

The City of Jackson is planning a $46M water system upgrade that it says will increase your average water bill by $20-$40 per quarter.

"They keep hitting us with this stuff — we can't afford it." — pushback from Jackson neighbor Gerald Montgomery. "I'm on a fixed income and I know people out here — disabled and stuff that's on fixed incomes…"

City Council approving a plan presented by Fishbeck Engineer Colin McCorkle after a public hearing.

"From October 2027 to October 2037, all the lead service lines in the country have to be replaced per the federal government," says McCorkle. "So, it's a mandate. And there are grant funds available for that."

The plan — to replace 2000 lead service lines, 11,600 linear feet of cast iron water mains, re-coat the east side water tank, and various improvements to the Water Treatment Plant.

The aim is to get a loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to pay for these upgrades.

The interest on the loan, however, would end up on our water bills in the form of increases.

I asked City Manager Jonathan Greene if there's any chance of the City picking up that tab. He said: "The water system needs to pay for the water system."

