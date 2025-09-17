Jackson city council officially abandons downtown parking meter plans after business owners voice concerns

Jackson city council has officially decided to move past any metered parking system for the downtown area, following feedback from local business owners and residents.

The decision comes after the council initially approved implementing meters in early March, then paused the system later that month due to public response.

"A meterless system is something that's going to be very customer friendly," said Jim Shotwell, a local business owner who has been opposed to meters.

City leaders had previously stated their goal was to create revenue for parking maintenance and shift the financial responsibility from business owners to people using the spaces.

Shotwell believes the decision to keep parking free will benefit downtown businesses by encouraging more visitors.

"It's going to be very advantageous for people to come down, stop and drop off packages at the post office, and then come in to Miller's Shoe Store and buy shoes," Shotwell said.

The local business owner hopes that by not paying for parking, more people will support downtown establishments.

"It makes a big difference for the economy. It allows people to come down and enjoy downtown. You can walk, shop, have dinner, have lunch, have breakfast," Shotwell said.

Others in the community see the decision as preserving Jackson's small-town atmosphere.

"For a small town like Jackson, being out here, that's what makes it so great. You can come in, pull up, go to the Dirty Bird, go to all these restaurants, and you don't have to worry about putting in like change or cash in the meter," said Joseph Svenson.

