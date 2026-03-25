Jackson City Council approves new realtor incentive to boost the 100 Homes Program initiatives

JACKSON, Mich — On Tuesday, Jackson City Councilmembers unanimously approved a new incentive designed to encourage more realtors to participate in the city’s 100 Homes Program. The initiative is focused on expanding access to homeownership and strengthening neighborhoods across the community.

Under the newly approved program, licensed realtors who bring an approved buyer to the 100 Homes Program will receive a flat commission of $1,500 upon the successful completion of the transaction.

City leaders say the incentive is intended to make it easier for real estate professionals to connect qualified buyers with new construction opportunities created through the city’s ongoing housing initiatives.

Shane LaPorte is the director of community development for the city of Jackson.

"This program is designed to welcome more realtors into the fold who may have previously wanted to be involved in the 100 Homes Program."

"It’s a very attractive opportunity because much of the complex paperwork that typically accompanies a home closing is already handled through the program. The 100 Homes Program comes fully loaded with support for the closing process, allowing realtors to focus on helping buyers achieve homeownership," LaPorte said.

The 100 Homes Program is part of the city of Jackson’s broader effort to expand housing opportunities, support neighborhood revitalization and make homeownership more attainable for residents.

City officials say the addition of a realtor commission incentive represents another step forward in building partnerships with the local real estate community while continuing to remove barriers that can make homeownership difficult for many families.

By working collaboratively with builders, lenders and now more realtors, the city of Jackson aims to create new pathways for residents to purchase newly constructed homes and invest in the long-term future of the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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