Jackson city council approves new parking plan, keeping parking free for visitors

The plan, which passed with a 6-1 vote, includes a one-time $700 flat fee per business property in the upcoming fiscal year and increases parking enforcement and ticket fines.

"By raising those parking fines and installing this $700 one-time parking assessment, it ensures that parking remains free for residents and visitors. But also, it remains manageable for those small business owners here in downtown," Ryan Tarrant said.

The new approach comes after city leaders scrapped a previous plan that would have installed parking meters, as they continue to address funding challenges for downtown parking.

