Jackson City Council approves a $1.77 million contract to rehabilitate the historic Monkey Run Sewer

Jackson City Council recently approved a $1.77 million contract to rehabilitate the historic Monkey Run Sewer, a mile-long brick sewer built in 1906.

Jackson approved a $1.77 million contract to fix the 1906 Monkey Run Sewer.

The underground project begins in 2026 with no expected public disruptions.

Upgrades are needed to prevent expensive failures and basement sewage backups.

"It serves a lot of people, a big part of the city. So it needs to be there, it needs to be reliable," Jackson City Engineer Troy White said.

White told me the sewer runs under critical locations, including blocks between houses, the Jackson High School football field, and along the railroad.

Jackson approves $1.77M to rehabilitate historic Monkey Run Sewer

Because the work is happening underground, White does not expect it to have an impact on people at those locations.

"At the high-end, it’s four feet in diameter. As it goes downstream, it gets bigger out to eight feet in diameter," White said.

The project is essential for the community as work begins in 2026.

"Well if we didn’t keep the sewer up, we’d start having failures," White said.

"When you have failures, they’re usually not small. They’re very big, they’re expensive, and labor intensive," White said.

"We certainly don’t want to have sewers backing up, we don’t want to get sewage into people’s basements, and that’s when you really got to be worried about the impact of sewage backups and what that might have as a public health concern," White said.

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