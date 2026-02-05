Jackson church helps music therapy program with $5,600 donation after state funding cuts

A Jackson music therapy business that helps children with developmental needs will continue operating in 2026 thanks to a local church's financial support.

Jackson First United Methodist Church donated $5,600 to save Harmony Garden's music therapy program after state funding cuts.

The program helps children with developmental needs like communication through music therapy classes.

Community partnership ensures families can continue accessing specialized services through 2026.

Lauren Carpenter and her one-year-old son Jordan have been attending music therapy classes at Harmony Garden since November. Jordan cannot hear out of his right ear, which led them to seek specialized therapy.

"He used to not really talk at all. Even in class. And now he's very vocal," Carpenter said.

The classes focus on music therapy that helps with emotional regulation, impulse control and bonding for all ages. Carpenter says the therapy has greatly helped her son's communication skills.

However, the family worried the classes could end when Harmony Garden's funding was threatened after the state house slashed $645 million in funding.

"We were notified, probably in November, that we were not gonna be able to continue services once January hit," said Jaime Lawrence, founder and owner of Harmony Garden.

Questions about that state funding still remain, but Harmony Garden may not need to wait for answers. Jackson First United Methodist Church stepped in, contributing $5,600 for early education programs throughout 2026.

"We're plugged in really well with Jaime and the team there. And when we heard that their funding got cut, since we were already doing some things, we decided to just step up and do more," said Torri Meunier from the church.

The financial support ensures Harmony Garden can continue its mission, providing relief for families like the Carpenters who depend on these specialized services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

