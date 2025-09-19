Jackson businesses learn how artificial intelligence could boost efficiency



Jackson Chamber hosted AI workshop to help local businesses leverage technology.

Business owners see AI benefits for efficiency while recognizing workforce challenges.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist believes Michigan can lead Midwest in AI job creation.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a workshop to help local businesses understand how artificial intelligence could benefit their operations rather than threaten jobs.

The all-day, hands-on training focused on teaching small businesses ways to use AI to their advantage.

"It's gonna make you more efficient, it's gonna make better results, and it's gonna just improve what you're able to do either as an individual or as a small business," Tim Booth said.

The workshop was led by Jackson natives Aidan Sova from Google and Amy Hinchey from Microsoft, who returned to their hometown to share their expertise.

Joe Sharpe, owner of Printer Source Plus, attended the workshop looking for ways AI could improve his business.

"We sell printers and copiers so I'm looking for AI to really collect data and how to push my customers to better cost and just improvements overall," Sharpe said.

Jackson businesses embrace AI opportunities with help from hometown Google and Microsoft experts

Sharpe acknowledged that AI presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

"Well I think it's good in both ways. It can help us from anything from doing jobscripts, you know, for sales all the way to analyzing data for us quickly. The bad thing is is that it could eliminate some of the employees in some areas," Sharpe said.

However, he believes certain aspects of business will remain human-centered.

"People still like that face-to-face interaction and, you know, still want the customer service," Sharpe said.

I spoke with Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who addressed attendees at the event. He emphasized that AI should be viewed as a tool for creating new opportunities.

"We need to make sure that, how artificial intelligence impacts our economy, is in a way that actually creates more opportunity and doesn't solely eliminate or destroy it. So, for us to understand that possibility, we have to understand the technology," Gilchrist said.

The lieutenant governor expressed optimism about AI's potential impact on the state's economy.

"There are more jobs to be created as a result of this, and Michigan can really lead the way in the Midwest," Gilchrist said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.