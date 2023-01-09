Jackson Boy Scout troop gearing up for another year of Christmas tree pick up

JACKSON, Mich. — Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree, how lovely are your branches weeks after the holiday?

If you have a real Christmas tree that you are ready to get rid of, Jackson Boy Scout Troop 424 is having a tree pickup.

It’s happening Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Jackson from Michigan Avenue southward. It is by reservation only, so call (517) 740-0570 to request a pick up.

The cutoff is next Friday night. Troop leader Tom McKown says they get about 300 trees a year.

“We’ll take them out to the red egg farm where the goats get a chance to chew on them, and those who can’t get out there, we’ll grind them up and they’ll up being use for mulch,” he said. “We decided back in 1977 to start doing this, and it also works as a fundraiser for us. It’s one of our bigger fundraisers of the year.”

If you’re interested in donating, scouts will drop off envelopes with their name and address to each participating house. You can also drop off donations to the Queen of the Miraculous Parish Medal office, 606 South Wisner St.

The fundraiser usually generates about $3,000 to $5,000 a year to be used for camping equipment. They also use it for camperships so a kid who can’t afford to go to camp can get the opportunity.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook