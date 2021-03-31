Jackson Blues Festival postponed until at least September

JACKSON, Mich. — The 2021 Jackson Blues Festival originally slated for June 10 to 12 has been postponed until at least September.

Festival organizer Cindy Hayden Fuller said the state's recommendations on social gatherings make it impossible to keep up with the requirements for large outdoor gatherings.

"I want to do the responsible thing and make sure that the Blues Festival does not turn into a super spreader," Fuller said.

COVID rates have been climbing in Jackson County. As of March 28, Jackson County has seen a 19.3 percent positive test rate and a seven-day average of 14.7 percent.

Those numbers have been on an upward trajectory since mid-March.

RELATED: Jackson area has highest COVID rates in the nation, New York Times says

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook