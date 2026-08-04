Jackson arts organizations face funding uncertainty as Michigan House may eliminate arts council budget

JACKSON, Mich —

JACKSON, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives passed a budget that completely eliminates funding for Michigan's Arts and Culture Council, according to a statement from the Cultural Advocacy Network of Michigan's director, Lauren Ward. Local arts organizations say the cuts could reduce services and raise costs for the communities they serve.

The Michigan House budget may eliminate all state arts council funding.

Jackson arts leaders say cuts would reduce services and raise costs.

House Speaker Matt Hall did not respond to a request for comment.

Local organizations rely on state funding

Ward said local organizations rely on state arts funding for upkeep, building repairs, and staff retention. Jackson School of the Arts Director Amanda Loveland said the loss of that support would directly affect how many people her organization can reach.

"It means that we're at higher risk to not be able to serve as many people," Loveland said. "And the people we serve then have to take on more costs which makes it far-far harder."

Michigan arts and culture funding cuts threaten Jackson community organizations

Community impact

Loveland, who has a personal background in dance, said her school offers affordable local classes and that the arts provide students with a sense of identity and confidence.

"It gave me a place to just feel like myself, gain a lot of self-confidence about who I am, what I choose, and what I'm capable of," Loveland said.

Michigan Theatre Director Steve Tucker said potential funding cuts could have a broader effect on the Jackson community.

"Gradually, it would eat away at sort of our collective Jackson soul," Tucker said.

No response from House speaker

House Speaker Matt Hall did not respond to a request for comment.

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